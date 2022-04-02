IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,653 shares of company stock worth $2,205,802 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

