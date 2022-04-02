IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,802 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,098,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases.

