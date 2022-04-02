J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JJSF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.