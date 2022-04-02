Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

JACK traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.15. 418,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

