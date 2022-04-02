Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:J opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.76. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

