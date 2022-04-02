James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of PetMed Express worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 45.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.47. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

