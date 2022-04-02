James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,357 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

