James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

