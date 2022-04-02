James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $476.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.20 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

