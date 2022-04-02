James Investment Research Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.