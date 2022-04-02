James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

