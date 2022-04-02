Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $322,413.84 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $254,014.54.

BATS JAMF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

