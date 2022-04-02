Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,331 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

