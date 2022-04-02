Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,126 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $22,197,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

ONEOK stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

