Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

