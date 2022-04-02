JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

JD.com stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 15,599,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,454,578. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

