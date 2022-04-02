Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $60.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

