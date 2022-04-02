Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

