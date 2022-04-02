Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,745. The company has a market cap of $148.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

