Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.
NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,745. The company has a market cap of $148.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Jiayin Group (Get Rating)
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
