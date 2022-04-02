JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

NYSE JKS opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after purchasing an additional 212,645 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

