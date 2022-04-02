JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Sells $1,182,100.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

