JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Sells $1,182,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.