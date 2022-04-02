John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
