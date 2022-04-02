Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $76.72 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 499,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

