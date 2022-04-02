Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stabilis Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 10.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

