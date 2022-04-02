Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.
JYNT stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. Joint has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About Joint (Get Rating)
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
