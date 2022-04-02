Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

JYNT stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. Joint has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 131.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

