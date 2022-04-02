JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Target Price to €12.50

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.50 ($21.43) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATOGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Auto1 Group from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Auto1 Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Auto1 Group stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. Auto1 Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Auto1 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

