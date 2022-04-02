JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Target Price to €12.50

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.50 ($21.43) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATOGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Auto1 Group from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Auto1 Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Auto1 Group stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. Auto1 Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

