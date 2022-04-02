JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €43.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLGHY. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

