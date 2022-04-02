JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 200

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

