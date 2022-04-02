JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 200

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.33.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $59.80.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
