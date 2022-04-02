JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $33.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

REYN stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

