JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $221.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.83.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

