JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE JELD opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,024 shares of company stock valued at $33,071,349. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 69.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

