JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $61.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

