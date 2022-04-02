JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Shares Up 1.2%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. 757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.58.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

