K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,431.40.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

