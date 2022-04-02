K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

K92 Mining stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

