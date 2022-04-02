KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

KDDIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.02.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

