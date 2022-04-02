Kee Wong Acquires 6,300 Shares of InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Rating) insider Kee Wong acquired 6,300 shares of InvoCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.88 ($8.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,844.00 ($56,273.68).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.71.
InvoCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for InvoCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvoCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.