Kellogg (NYSE:K) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

