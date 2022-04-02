KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Posts Earnings Results

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

KMPH stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

