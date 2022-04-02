KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Posts Earnings Results

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.
KMPH stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $15.70.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
