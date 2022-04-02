Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.61 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

