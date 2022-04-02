Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,548,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,912,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $619,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,361 shares of company stock worth $3,191,900. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

