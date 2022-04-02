Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 80,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

