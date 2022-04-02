Kendall Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of VSTO opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

