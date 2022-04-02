Kendall Capital Management Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

