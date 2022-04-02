Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. 965,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,544,000.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.