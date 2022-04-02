Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in ALLETE by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ALE opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

