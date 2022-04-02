Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.83% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOCT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.