Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Construction Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $27.19 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

