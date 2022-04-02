Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

