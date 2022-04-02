Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,310,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,028.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 186,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 42,868.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 166,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

